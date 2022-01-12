Texas A&M professor part of study tracking inpatient hospital costs for COVID-19 patients

He said not every hospital was included, but “a fair number of hospitals across the U.S. were.”

“The sample we had for the study was about 250,000 COVID admissions from April to December, so it is a fairly big set of hospitals that contributed data,” he said. “It is different than a lot of data that people use because it is not based on insurance claims, it comes from the cost data from the hospitals themselves; it is their internal cost accounting data that they use to track how much it costs them to produce the inpatient services that they produce.”

He also said he wasn’t sure how many people would be interested in the study because it was made up of a lot of numbers and variables. The main limitation the collaborators faced was working with a smaller amount of data, because of it was not readily available to them at the time of the study.

“The main limitation is that it takes time for data to become available, so at the time we started the study that was the most recent time frame for data availability,” he said.

Ohsfeldt said a somewhat unexpected pattern was that hospitalization costs declined over time.