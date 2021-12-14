Texas A&M president releases recommendations for organizational changes

Bringing together Texas A&M University’s colleges of Liberal Arts, Geosciences and Science to form a new College of Arts and Sciences is one of A&M President M. Katherine Banks’ recommendations announced Tuesday in response to a consultant’s report released by the university in October.
A 130-page report compiled by MGT Consulting and Martin+Crumption Group was released by A&M in October after a four-month review of the university’s organizational structure of central offices at the executive level and administration units. Feedback about the report’s recommendations was accepted before Banks announced which recommendations would be accepted, rejected, modified or studied further.
Over 3,000 comments were given on the report’s recommendations, Banks said, along with three reviews from university organizations.
“I was pleased with the amount and the quality of the feedback that I reviewed,” Banks said. “People took great time and effort to think about what was proposed to determine is it right for their unit and their university overall.”
Banks recommended realigning a number of academic programs based off the report’s recommendations, including the formation of a new College of Arts and Sciences. Banks said the new college will be fully operational by Sept. 1, 2022 and building the college’s structure will begin in the next few weeks. University Studies programs will be consolidated within a new unit, Interdisciplinary Programs, and administratively be housed within the new College of Arts and Sciences. Language programs and a new Department of Library Sciences also will be relocated to the College of Arts and Sciences.
“All three of the colleges are remarkable now,” Banks said in a Tuesday press conference. “They’re nationally recognized. We’re very proud of their activities and their performance today. However, I believe together, we can form a catalyst system that will allow them to grow even more, have more impact, have unique educational opportunities for our students. They’re wonderful now, great colleges, but will be even better as a unit.”
Banks said she supported creating a School of Visual and Performing Arts with the Department of Visualization becoming the school’s cornerstone program. Banks said she supports the construction of a performing arts center, which would house this new school, in an effort to expand A&M’s role as a cultural hub.
Banks said she also supported building a new small animal hospital, an A&M museum and a Texas A&M/AgriLife hospitality center, as well as expanding the campus gardens.
“I received the most positive responses from the School of Performing Arts and the Performing Arts Center,” Banks said. “This community is hungry for a cultural center. Our students are hungry for degree programs in fine arts, music and performing arts. I think the time is now to move into those areas. There’s a great need and a great interest.”
A&M’s International Studies Program and Department of Political Science will be moved to the Bush School of Government and Public Service, which Banks said she supports the recommendation to invest in and significantly expand. Banks said it’s time to make the Bush School a “crown jewel” of A&M and utilize the legacy of President George H.W. Bush.
While Banks said she supports the recommendation to establish a Department of Journalism, she said more discussion is needed about where the program should be housed. Banks added that the Department of Construction Science will remain in the College of Architecture, which she noted received “perhaps the largest amount of feedback.”
The colleges of Architecture, Veterinary Medicine, Education, Medicine, Nursing, Dentistry and Pharmacy will be changed to “Schools,” Banks said, to clarify A&M’s vision and administrative structure. The College of Arts and Science and the Colleges of Engineering and Agriculture and Life Sciences will remain.
Centralization of human resources, marketing and communications, finance and IT were accepted by Banks. The report recommended clarifying A&M’s marketing and branding guidelines and streamlining the university’s digital presence and contracts.
Banks said that the Office of the Provost will be reorganized and the provost’s title will be changed to “provost and chief academic officer.” Banks recommended creating a Vice President for Faculty Affairs, which will be a “senior-level tenured faculty member with extensive experience and knowledge of current faculty systems and processes at Texas A&M.” She said she looks to create the position immediately and added that any A&M faculty member interested in the position should submit a letter of interest by Jan. 7, 2022.
At the end of Banks’ recommendations, she noted that working groups will be announced in mid-January 2022 to begin developing and implementing plans, which have a deadline of Sept. 1, 2022 for full implementation. Despite having just nine months until that deadline, Banks remained optimistic that A&M could meet that date under the leadership of Chief Operating Officer Greg Hartman.
“We’re Texas A&M, we can get this done,” Banks said. “We’re not going to just talk in those working groups. We’re going to make decisions, we’re going to take action, and it will be complete by the first of September. I’m absolutely confident.”
Banks’ response to the report can be found at president.tamu.edu/path-forward.