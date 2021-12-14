Texas A&M president releases recommendations for organizational changes

Bringing together Texas A&M University’s colleges of Liberal Arts, Geosciences and Science to form a new College of Arts and Sciences is one of A&M President M. Katherine Banks’ recommendations announced Tuesday in response to a consultant’s report released by the university in October.

A 130-page report compiled by MGT Consulting and Martin+Crumption Group was released by A&M in October after a four-month review of the university’s organizational structure of central offices at the executive level and administration units. Feedback about the report’s recommendations was accepted before Banks announced which recommendations would be accepted, rejected, modified or studied further.

Over 3,000 comments were given on the report’s recommendations, Banks said, along with three reviews from university organizations.

“I was pleased with the amount and the quality of the feedback that I reviewed,” Banks said. “People took great time and effort to think about what was proposed to determine is it right for their unit and their university overall.”