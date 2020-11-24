Texas A&M President Michael K. Young announces plans to step down Dec. 31

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young announced Tuesday afternoon that he will step down Dec. 31, after previously saying he would retire at the end of May. Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp announced later in the day that he is recommending A&M aerospace engineering professor John L. Junkins serve as interim president until a permanent successor is named.

Young, once he leaves the presidency, will become the first director of the Institute for Religious Liberties and International Affairs at the George H.W. Bush School of Government and Public Service. Additionally, Young will become a tenured faculty member at the A&M Law School.

“We have a busy month ahead with final exams, graduation ceremonies, athletic events and holidays. I will be engaged to finish out this year successfully and facilitate a smooth transition,” Young said in a statement posted on a university website. “Thank you for the incredible opportunity to serve as your 25th President. As this great university goes forward, please take care of each other, Aggies.”

Young, a graduate of Harvard Law School, has been the leader of Texas A&M’s flagship campus since 2015. In September, he announced he planned to retire from the presidency at the end of May 2021.