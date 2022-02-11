Texas A&M President Banks directs The Battalion to cease regular print edition by end of spring semester

In a statement Friday afternoon, Banks said she envisions The Battalion, a journalism degree program, and KAMU-TV and radio to be housed in a new proposed performing and fine arts center, which was part of Banks’ recommendations in December in response to a consultant’s report in October. Banks attributed her stance of The Battalion shifting to a digital-only format to a Pew Research Center study released last month that said eight in 10 Americans consume news from digital devices.

Members of The Battalion's leadership were not included in this decision as Banks told The Battalion it was made by university leadership and had been discussed for a few weeks.

“Times have changed and we want The Battalion and others interested in journalism as a profession to be at the forefront when they graduate,” Banks said in a statement. “In many ways, we are at the start of a new and exciting era of journalism that will pull together new faculty, professionals from the industry and students to create new types of digital content. We want to give our student journalists the preparation to succeed in a rapidly changing industry. While this is a difficult decision, I believe it’s the best path forward.”