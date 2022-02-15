Texas A&M president adds Battalion members to journalism working group

Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks has announced that representatives from The Battalion will be added to a working group that was formed earlier this year to develop recommendations for the future of A&M’s journalism department and degree.
Previously, the working group did not include members of The Battalion staff. The additions come after the news last week that Banks directed The Battalion to immediately cease its regular print edition and become a digital-only news outlet. After meeting with Battalion leadership Friday, Banks revised her decision and said The Battalion could print as scheduled through the spring semester.
“The reaction to this plan makes it clear that I should seek additional community feedback on the role of The Battalion and the rebuilt Department of Journalism, while also getting feedback about industry trends and future workforce needs,” Banks said in a statement.
New representatives of the journalism working group include Douglas Pils, general manager of A&M’s student media, senior Myranda Campanella, The Battalion’s current editor-in-chief, and senior Michaela Rush, The Battalion’s current co-news editor. The working group is scheduled to meet next Wednesday.
“I think what’s happening now is probably the path that it should’ve been on from the start,” Pils said. “A student voice and somebody with journalism expertise should have a say-so on what happens with The Battalion.”
During an A&M Faculty Senate meeting on Monday, Dale Rice, speaker of the Faculty Senate who is also an instructional associate professor in A&M’s department of journalism & media production, addressed Banks’ decision last week. Rice called Banks’ decision “an ultimatum [for The Battalion] to give up its student organization status and move under the auspices of the university or face dire fiscal consequences.” Rice added he has heard from faculty colleagues that have “emotions ranging from outrage to fear” since the announcement.
“One of the biggest concerns for me is the absence of a consultation process in decisions that affect students, staff and faculty,” Rice said in the virtual meeting. “Why are decisions repeatedly made unilaterally? Although some may be cheering a return to the General Rudder era, I do not believe that is the way to lead a university forward into greatness.”
A&M Student Body President Natalie Parks was invited by Rice to speak during the Faculty Senate meeting and share a student perspective on The Battalion’s situation. Parks said this is one example of an overall lack of communication and collaboration from university officials with students when making decisions on student life and extracurricular activities. Parks said dialogue is important and added students value communication and transparency.
“The Battalion is just one way that student voices are heard,” Parks said. “And while one may not always agree with what a journalist reports on or maybe what’s being said in an opinion column, freedom of the press and freedom of speech is a First Amendment right. I personally pick up a physical copy of The Battalion every Thursday morning on my way to my communication class and I pass headlines of what’s taking place on campus every time I enter a building. While it’s really easy to argue that maybe students just don’t care or they don’t pay attention, imagine how much that particular statement is going to stand true when they don’t even have an opportunity to be physically informed of what’s going on on campus by passing those headlines. And think about how easy it is to simply edit an article that’s been posted online if someone doesn’t like what it says. Print exists in history forever.”
As I expressed in my statement earlier today, it is so important for student voices to be consulted in the various steps of the decision-making process. Our voices, perspectives, and ideas deserve to be heard and considered, especially in this time of tumultuous change. https://t.co/FVKWbD7m67— Natalie Parks '22 (@tamu_sbp) February 15, 2022
The Battalion is a longstanding tradition at @TAMU. I stand in strong support of independent student journalism & will always be an advocate for the student voice. Know that I am working with y'all to #SaveTheBatt. https://t.co/laYhhOtv4V— Natalie Parks '22 (@tamu_sbp) February 11, 2022
A joint letter released Tuesday from the College Media Association, the Associated Collegiate Press, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, the Society of Professional Journalists, the Student Press Law Center and the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association addressed to Banks offered support for The Battalion to keep printing. The letter stated The Battalion has a strong reputation in the college media world and added that decisions about content and format of The Battalion should be made by students with support from professional staff.
“The Battalion might be the oldest continuous Aggie tradition dating back to its first issue on Oct. 1, 1893, before A&M’s first football game and before the 12th Man. To unilaterally end that tradition without so much as a word of input from the students and adviser who work on the newspaper every week is alarming,” the letter wrote. “All of us are concerned that this undermines the ability of student journalists to maintain their editorial independence. College media organizations, just like professional media, only work when they have control over their product. These students are preparing for careers in media. Being responsible for their product and its operations teaches self-reliance that makes them better students as well as better future employees. This heavy-handed action sends a dangerous signal to them as well as to prospective students who want to learn journalism at A&M.”
The Battalion’s next print edition will be released Thursday. The newspaper is printed weekly at The Eagle's printing facility in Bryan.
“Somebody asked me if I had hope even before everything happened yesterday and I said of course I have hope,” Pils said. “I feel like a lot of people who reached out both to us personally and people who have said they’ve reached out to the president’s office, we were hopeful those voices made a difference and I feel like those voices did make a difference.”
Editor’s note: Alex Miller was a staff member at The Battalion during his time as a student at Texas A&M from 2016-19.