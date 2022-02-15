Texas A&M president adds Battalion members to journalism working group

“The Battalion is just one way that student voices are heard,” Parks said. “And while one may not always agree with what a journalist reports on or maybe what’s being said in an opinion column, freedom of the press and freedom of speech is a First Amendment right. I personally pick up a physical copy of The Battalion every Thursday morning on my way to my communication class and I pass headlines of what’s taking place on campus every time I enter a building. While it’s really easy to argue that maybe students just don’t care or they don’t pay attention, imagine how much that particular statement is going to stand true when they don’t even have an opportunity to be physically informed of what’s going on on campus by passing those headlines. And think about how easy it is to simply edit an article that’s been posted online if someone doesn’t like what it says. Print exists in history forever.”