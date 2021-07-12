Texas A&M police K-9, Tyson, retires

Texas A&M University Police Department K-9 Tyson retired Monday after four years on the force, the University Police Department said.

Tyson, an 8-year-old German shepherd, joined the department in 2017 and was one of the first canines in department history. He was trained to detect explosives.

Tyson will spend his retirement with his handler, Officer Clay Crenshaw. Tyson was honored during a small ceremony at the A&M Police Department on Monday.

“I am grateful for K-9 Tyson’s service to the Texas A&M community and for making Aggieland a safer place,” Texas A&M Police Chief J. Mike Johnson said in a release.