The Texas A&M University Police Department was investigating Monday after a university-owned ambulance was stolen from the Beutel Health Center parking lot over the weekend.
Officials said in a post on the department's website that the ambulance was last seen in the health center parking lot about 8 p.m. Friday. It was found Saturday in the university's Lot 40.
Nothing was stolen from inside the ambulance, officials said in the post.
Anyone with information is asked to call the University Police Department at 845-2345.
