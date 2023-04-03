The 12th Can, Texas A&M’s on-campus, student-led food pantry, is facing fellow Southeastern Conference universities in the SEC Food Fight 2023, which runs through April 13.

The SEC Food Fight is a food donation drive in collaboration with university pantries across the SEC. Auburn University established the fundraiser in 2021 for food pantries within the SEC experiencing an increased need for food assistance and a decline in support following the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time The 12th Can is participating in the SEC Food Fight.

Brooke White, The 12th Can’s executive director, said in a release The 12th Can’s pantry served the most clients in one semester during the fall of 2022 since being established almost 10 years ago.

“We have had a difficult time keeping up with the increased need and keeping food on our shelves during pantry openings,” White said. “We hope this year’s SEC Food Fight campaign will bring awareness to the prevalent issue of food insecurity on campus and encourage Aggies to support a vital resource available to Texas A&M university students, faculty and staff. Support from SEC Food Fight will equip The 12th Can with the resources and support to keep up with the growing need. Although every university pantry wins this competition because we rally resources and raise awareness, we hope to take first place.”

The 12th Can has several donation locations across A&M’s campus. Donors can leave their items inside the collection bin. Monetary donations can be made at tx.ag/SECFoodFight.