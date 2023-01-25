 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M online undergraduate program ranks fourth in report

  • 0

Texas A&M’s online bachelor’s degree program was ranked as the fourth best in the nation and No. 1 in Texas, according to a recent US News and World Report. The University of Florida maintained the top spot with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide and the University of Illinois-Chicago tied for second.

This is Texas A&M’s first time ranked in the top 10 in this report.

In addition, several of A&M’s master’s programs also made the top-10 list. 

A&M’s overall master’s degrees in Business (No. 6) and Education and Human Development (No. 10) led the way, while Engineering ranked 12th. 

The master’s for veterans within the Education and Human Development College ranked second, the school’s highest ranking, followed by the Mechanical Engineering program at sixth. 

People are also reading…

Educational administration, electrical engineering, industrial engineering, and masters for veterans in business all ranked eighth. The educational/instructional media design program within the Education and Human Development College was 10th.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New study shows traffic pollution can impair brain function

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert