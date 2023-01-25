Texas A&M online undergraduate program ranks fourth in report

Texas A&M’s online bachelor’s degree program was ranked as the fourth best in the nation and No. 1 in Texas, according to a recent US News and World Report. The University of Florida maintained the top spot with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide and the University of Illinois-Chicago tied for second.

This is Texas A&M’s first time ranked in the top 10 in this report.

In addition, several of A&M’s master’s programs also made the top-10 list.

A&M’s overall master’s degrees in Business (No. 6) and Education and Human Development (No. 10) led the way, while Engineering ranked 12th.

The master’s for veterans within the Education and Human Development College ranked second, the school’s highest ranking, followed by the Mechanical Engineering program at sixth.

Educational administration, electrical engineering, industrial engineering, and masters for veterans in business all ranked eighth. The educational/instructional media design program within the Education and Human Development College was 10th.