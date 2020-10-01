 Skip to main content
Texas A&M officials report COVID-19 cluster in Corps of Cadets' Squadron 4
Texas A&M officials report COVID-19 cluster in Corps of Cadets' Squadron 4

Corps of Cadets march
Eagle photo by Michael Miller

A fourth COVID-19 cluster  the second involving the Corps of Cadets  has been reported on Texas A&M's campus, officials said.

According to a report from the university through the Clery Act, Squadron 4 cadets will have to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. 

Students living on campus who test positive for COVID-19 have the option to go home or to an off-campus location, or be moved into self-isolation on campus, which is a temporary room set aside for students who have tested positive for the virus.

Texas A&M reported clusters and initiated chapter-wide quarantines for sororities Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma on Aug. 20. On Sept. 2, officials announced Corps Squadron 17 would quarantine as the result of a cluster.

For the week ending Sept. 26, A&M reported 74 positive COVID-19 tests after administering a total of 1,934 tests. Since Aug. 2, A&M has reported 1,521 positive COVID-19 tests after administering a total of 16,070 tests.

