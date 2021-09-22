Texas A&M nuclear security expert selected to president's advisory panel

A Texas A&M University nuclear engineering professor has been named to a federal advisory council on science and technology.
Marvin L. Adams, 62, is a Regents Fellow and the director of National Laboratories Mission Support for the A&M System.
The President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology is a 30-member group of external advisers tasked with making science, technology, and innovation policy recommendations for the president and the White House. Council members include experts in astrophysics and agriculture, biochemistry, computer engineering, ecology, immunology, nanotechnology, neuroscience, national security, social science and cybersecurity.
"I am honored to be selected to serve on the President’s Council," Adams said in a release. "I am sobered by the responsibility we have to provide sound advice and help the nation in these challenging times."
Adams became a faculty member at A&M in 1992. He is the first A&M professor named to the President's Council since Norman Borlaug, who won the Nobel Prize for international agriculture and served on the council in the early 1990s.
Considered one of the country's top academic experts on stewardship of the nuclear stockpile, Adams has served on a number of review and advisory groups related to national security. He is the only academic person on the Stockpile Assessment Team of U.S. Strategic Command, which assesses the nation’s nuclear capabilities for the president and Congress each year.
"He has no peer in his field," A&M Chancellor John Sharp said in a release. "His world-class research capabilities, combined with his first-hand experience in the national labs, make him an outstanding choice for this vital assignment."
Adams was pivotal in the A&M System obtaining a federal contract in 2018 to help manage the Los Alamos Lab in New Mexico.
"Dr. Marvin Adams’ selection to PCAST is an incredible honor and we are proud of his long affiliation and service to Texas A&M," A&M President M. Katherine Banks said in a release. "Dr. Adams has a rare combination of expertise in nuclear weapons and energy and has played an instrumental role with the national labs. He is an excellent choice for this national thought leadership position."