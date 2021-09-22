Texas A&M nuclear security expert selected to president's advisory panel

A Texas A&M University nuclear engineering professor has been named to a federal advisory council on science and technology.

Marvin L. Adams, 62, is a Regents Fellow and the director of National Laboratories Mission Support for the A&M System.

The President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology is a 30-member group of external advisers tasked with making science, technology, and innovation policy recommendations for the president and the White House. Council members include experts in astrophysics and agriculture, biochemistry, computer engineering, ecology, immunology, nanotechnology, neuroscience, national security, social science and cybersecurity.

"I am honored to be selected to serve on the President’s Council," Adams said in a release. "I am sobered by the responsibility we have to provide sound advice and help the nation in these challenging times."

Adams became a faculty member at A&M in 1992. He is the first A&M professor named to the President's Council since Norman Borlaug, who won the Nobel Prize for international agriculture and served on the council in the early 1990s.