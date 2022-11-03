Texas A&M names Audrey McElroy head of poultry science

Texas A&M has elevated Audrey McElroy to be the next head of the university’s Department of Poultry Science.

McElroy began her role on Tuesday. She has served as interim department head for three years.

“We already have a strong legacy and reputation, but I want this to be the best poultry science department in the country,” McElroy said in a news release. “Every decision I have made since taking the interim position has been rooted in creating opportunities for faculty, staff and student success, because their successes build upon each other. I look forward to creating more opportunities in service of our collective research, education and outreach missions.”

McElroy is A&M Class of 1993 and holds three degrees from A&M. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in poultry science and her doctorate in poultry physiology from Texas A&M.

McElroy came back to A&M from Virginia Tech in 2015. During her time at A&M, McElroy said she has had a three-way appointment between AgriLife extension, research and teaching. Her roles have included conducting intestinal health research, teaching undergraduate courses, advising graduate students and providing educational programming for the commercial poultry industry.

“Dr. McElroy is the right leader at the right time. Her career has been spent mentoring students, conducting cutting-edge research, and helping the poultry industry solve critical issues through her extension efforts,” Jeff Savell, vice chancellor and dean for Agriculture and Life Sciences, said in a release. “The outstanding leadership that Dr. McElroy demonstrated during her time serving as the interim head of the department was such a great indicator of her commitment to Texas A&M University and the Department of Poultry Science. I look forward to continuing to serve with her now that she has been named the permanent head.”