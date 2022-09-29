Texas A&M names 14 Hagler fellows

Texas A&M University’s Hagler Institute for Advanced Study announced 14 Hagler fellows and one distinguished lecturer for its 2022-23 class at a recent reception at the Memorial Student Center.

This is the 11th Hagler fellows class. It includes internationally recognized scientists, engineers and scholars.

The Hagler Institute for Advanced Study was established in 2010 to attract scholars for year-long appointments across A&M campuses, institutes and agencies.

“The Hagler Institute has established a track record of attracting some of the world’s greatest academic talent to Texas A&M,” John L. Junkins, founding director of the Hagler Institute, said in a release. “Each of these individuals has made a difference in the world and they will bring their energies to making a difference on our campus.”

The Hagler Institute’s fellows and their areas of expertise, according to the A&M release:

• Guy Bertrand, distinguished professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California-San Diego. Bertrand discovered the stable carbenes-divalent carbon species and will work with A&M’s College of Arts & Sciences.

• Hui Cao, professor of applied physics at Yale University. Cao has been recognized for her work in fundamental physics and how it applies to complex systems. She will work with researchers in the Institute of Quantum Science and Engineering.

• John Michael Cullen, distinguished professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine at North Carolina State University. Cullen is a specialist in veterinary pathology and liver toxicologic pathology. He will work with A&M’s School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and the A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory.

• Odile Eisenstein, of the University of Montpellier in France, and Hylleraas Center for Quantum Molecular Science, University of Oslo in Norway. Eisenstein is known for her computational studies of structure, bounding and reactivity in inorganic and organometallic chemistry. She will work with the College of Arts & Sciences, the Laboratory of Molecular Simulation, High Performance Research Computing and Advanced Computing Enablement.

• Dimitar Filev, a Henry Ford technical fellow at the Ford Research and Innovation Center. Filev is known for his work in computational intelligence, artificial intelligence and intelligent control and how they apply to automotive engineering. He will work in A&M’s College of Engineering and other parts of the university.

• Howard Frumkin, senior vice president for the Trust for Public Land and professor emeritus of Environmental and Occupational Sciences at the University of Washington’s School of Public Health. Frumkin is a researcher in planetary health and environmental health. He will work with A&M’s School of Public Health.

• Sebastian “Bas” Jonkman, professor and holder of the Integral Hydraulic Engineering Chair at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. Jonkman is recognized as an expert on hydraulic structures and flood risk. He will work with the A&M Galveston campus and the Institute for a Disaster Resilient Texas.

• Mark O’Malley, professor of power systems at Imperial College in London. O’Malley is known as an expert on integrating wind energy systems into smart grids. He will work with A&M’s College of Engineering.

• Lawrence Que Jr., regents professor at the University of Minnesota. Que is recognized for his work with how non-heme iron centers activate oxygen to carry out metabolically important reactions. He will work with A&M’s College of Arts & Sciences and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

• Jean-Paul Rodrigue, professor in the Department of Global Studies and Geography at Hofstra University. Rodrigue is a transportation geographer. He will work with A&M-Galveston and in A&M’s College of Engineering.

• Donald L. Sparks, professor and holder of the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry at the University of Delaware. Sparks' work is in soil science, geochemistry, environmental chemistry and environmental engineering. He will work with A&M’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

• Madhavi Sunder, professor of intellectual property at Georgetown’s Law Center. Sunder is known for her work in copyright, technology and trademark law. She will work with A&M’s School of Law and the College of Arts & Sciences.

• Michael Young, professor and head of the Laboratory of Genetics at Rockefeller University. Young was awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with two colleagues for findings in molecular mechanisms that control circadian rhythms. He will work with A&M’s College of Arts & Sciences and other university areas.

• David Zilberman, professor and holder of the Robinson Chair in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of California-Berkeley. Zilberman has been recognized for work in agricultural and environmental policy; and water, biotechnology and climate change. He will work with A&M’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and other university areas.

• The Hagler distinguished lecturer for 2022-23 is Catherine Dulac, professor of molecular and cellular biology and professor of arts and sciences at Harvard University. According to the A&M release, Dulac’s studies include the molecular biology of pheromone detection and signaling in mammals; the neural mechanisms underlying age-, species-, and sex-specific behaviors; and how genomic imprinting affects the brain. Dulac will work with A&M’s College of Arts & Science, the School of Medicine and the School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.