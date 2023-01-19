Texas A&M named top animation school in Texas, No. 2 public school nationally

Texas A&M has been named the top animation school in Texas and is the second-ranked public animation school in the country, according to recent rankings released by Animation Career Review.

A&M has been ranked No. 1 in the state since Animation Career Review began its state rankings in 2018 and in the top-10 public animation schools since the rankings debuted in 2016. A&M is second in the Southwest region and No. 19 in the overall national rankings.

Animation Career Review’s rankings criteria includes academic, admission, faculty and employment data, along with tuition value, graduation and retention rates, according to a release.

“Opening the new School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts gives us the opportunity to extend the art-plus-science approach that’s been so successful with animation in Visualization to other visual and performing arts,” Interim Dean Tim McLaughlin said in a release. “One reason our graduates have had such success is the emphasis we place on interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation. Now we push even further to explore the intersection of these artistic disciplines with storytelling and performance. We are pleased to again be so highly ranked among the best animation schools in the country.”

Animation is part of A&M’s visualization program in the School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts.