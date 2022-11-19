Texas A&M meat judging team wins national title

Texas A&M University can add another national championship to its list. This time in meat judging.

The Aggie meat judging team, comprised of 10 students, claimed the American Meat Science Association’s 2022 International Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest team title last Sunday in Dakota City, Nebraska. The team took first place in beef grading, total beef, lamb judging, pork judging, specifications and placings, and placed second in reasons and beef judging to claim the championship.

This is A&M’s first meat judging title since 2006. The Aggies have had competitive teams over the last 15 years, but none brought home the trophy topped with a bull.

“A lot of people obviously don’t know that meat judging is a thing that we do here, so it’s been really cool to finally get some support for all the hard work we’ve put in and all of the past teams,” coach Kaylee Greiner said. “Even if they weren’t winning national championships, they still traveled around and represented our university.”

Junior Gage Walsh was the team’s high-ranking individual. Junior Nathan Barrett, a Normangee native, placed second overall. Junior Alexandra Smith placed fifth and junior Bailey Lamb, a Huntsville native, was sixth. Walsh and Barrett were named to the All-American first team and Smith to the All-American second team. Team alternates included College Station’s Cassie Brown and Bryan’s Rylie Philipello.

“We’ve been working towards it all year,” Brown said. “Some of us judged in high school, so it was really cool for some of us to be able to continue what we did in high school and be able to end our judging career on this.”

In meat judging, all students can participate, but only four scores are counted toward the team score. Team members don’t know which of them are being counted toward the score, though, as the coach selects which four will be scored beforehand.

“Throughout the year, all 10 of us marked at a contest, so we all knew no matter what contest we went to, any four of the 10 could mark and it didn’t matter who it was,” Barrett said.

Beef, lamb and pork carcasses and cuts are evaluated during the contest. Students rank their value of four cuts and classes. They also do quality grading, which predicts how good a cut of meat will taste, and yield grading, which predicts how much of the carcass or cut will have to be trimmed for the final product. There are two parts to the competition. In the first part, competitors get 10 minutes to place cuts. In the second portion, 15 minutes are allotted since participants have to provide reasons for placing the cuts.

Consistency is key to having successful team scores. This year, A&M’s meat judging team won five contests and only had one high individual.

“I think a lot of meat judging is just having a strong mind and being able to make sound decisions under duress because you know what your scores are, even if you don’t know who’s marking, you want to do your best,” Greiner said. “So, when you have a close decision that you’re making or you can’t decide between choice or prime, I think the key to being successful is being able to keep a strong mind and remember what we as coaches teach you and stay level-headed in moments of high stress.”

Students learn the basics of meat judging in an animal science course — ANSC 317 — taught by Jennifer Wyle, who is the meat judging team's coordinator. Team members practice after class and on Saturdays from 5:30 a.m. to mid-afternoon. Before contests, the team often goes to beef plants and practices grading for at least three to four days.

For Barrett and Lamb, they judged wool their freshman year at A&M and were invited by Walsh to join the meat judging team.

“I was a little reluctant at first, but then they [dragged] me along and I’m so glad I did now because winning the national championship in meat judging is amazing and one of the best feelings I’ve ever experienced,” Lamb said.

The team has garnered much attention since winning last weekend. A tweet posted by Ray Riley has over 2 million impressions. Greiner was on SEC Network on Friday morning to discuss the win. The junior meat judging team decorated the Rosenthal Meat Center for the team’s return Monday night.

Students only have one year of eligibility to compete in meat judging, but it’s leaving a lasting impression on the likes of Barrett, Brown and Lamb as all three are looking to enter different realms of the meat science field. Greiner said participating on the meat judging team has exposed students to new fields of work, helped them gain knowledge and even find a career.

“There’s such a wide variety of different things you can do within meat science,” Barrett said. “You can either work in the industry, work in the economic side of things or work in promotion. There’s so many different opportunities within meat science as a whole. Just about anyone can find what they’re looking for within that.”