Texas A&M marks third year of The Gardens

Corrie Kamigaki takes a photo of Laritza Lopez and her daughter, Anali, 10, at the Leach Teaching Gardens at Texas A&M in College Station last month. The first phase of The Gardens opened in June 2018, and officials are celebrating throughout the month with birthday-themed events.
Claire Brooks, 6, waters flowers at the Texas A&M University Leach Teaching Gardens during a trip with her family on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. During the month of June, the Gardens will have birthday-themed decorations on display and virtual programming in celebration of the three-year anniversary of their opening. For more information, visit tx.ag/gardensbday.
Anali Lopez, 10, looks at a butterfly bush while Renée Saunders uses a phone app to identify it at the Leach Teaching Gardens at Texas A&M in College Station on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Bryan ISD speech therapists Corrie Kamigaki (not pictured) and Saunders and Bryan ISD speech therapist assistant Laritza Lopez (not pictured) and her daughter spent part of their day exploring the gardens. Anali said her favorite plant in the garden was a butterfly bush, or summer lilac. The shrub displays bunches of lilac flowers in a way that made Anali think of a purple ear of corn.
Maria Gregory, 4, waters plants at the Leach Teaching Gardens on the Texas A&M University campus on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Officials at The Gardens at Texas A&M University are in birthday mode.
The first phase of the 27-acre gardens, the seven-acre Leach Teaching Gardens, opened in June 2018, and officials are celebrating with birthday-themed events throughout the month.
The Leach Teaching Gardens include 21 themed gardens, an outdoor classroom, event space and a pavilion.
Michael Arnold, director of The Gardens and a Texas A&M professor, said the gardens host university classes, elementary school students and members of the community.
The space is open to the public every day at no cost.
Work on the second phase of the project, which will include the Lou Cashion Memorial Garden, a family and children’s garden, rose gardens and educational and event venues, is expected to begin soon.
The commemorative events for June are virtual and include a scavenger hunt for children, a self-guided tour set to music through an app, book readings with members of the Junior Master Gardener program and a video series on botanical-inspired cocktails available on The Gardens’ Facebook page.
For more information, visit gardens.tamu.edu.
