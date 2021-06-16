Texas A&M marks third year of The Gardens

Officials at The Gardens at Texas A&M University are in birthday mode.

The first phase of the 27-acre gardens, the seven-acre Leach Teaching Gardens, opened in June 2018, and officials are celebrating with birthday-themed events throughout the month.

The Leach Teaching Gardens include 21 themed gardens, an outdoor classroom, event space and a pavilion.

Michael Arnold, director of The Gardens and a Texas A&M professor, said the gardens host university classes, elementary school students and members of the community.

The space is open to the public every day at no cost.

Work on the second phase of the project, which will include the Lou Cashion Memorial Garden, a family and children’s garden, rose gardens and educational and event venues, is expected to begin soon.

The commemorative events for June are virtual and include a scavenger hunt for children, a self-guided tour set to music through an app, book readings with members of the Junior Master Gardener program and a video series on botanical-inspired cocktails available on The Gardens’ Facebook page.

For more information, visit gardens.tamu.edu.