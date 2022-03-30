Texas A&M law school rises to top 50 nationally

The Texas A&M School of Law in Fort Worth is now ranked 46th nationally and second in the state of Texas, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 edition of Best Graduate Schools, which was released Tuesday.

A&M Law has risen 65 spots in the national rankings and climbed from fifth to second in Texas over the last six years. The school’s enrollment has more than doubled since 2019.

Two of A&M Law’s programs were ranked in the top 10 nationally. Dispute Resolution was ranked fourth, and first in Texas, and Intellectual Property Law was ranked sixth and tied for first in Texas.

“When we acquired the law school, we were hopeful about what the future would hold,” Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said in a news release. “In the years since, we have succeeded beyond even my wildest expectations. But we’re still just getting started.”