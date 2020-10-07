Texas A&M Law School professor selected for ‘genius grant’

He said that when families don’t make wills or estate plans but continue to transfer properties for generations, it makes their land vulnerable. In this situation, if one person who owns even a small share of the space wants to leave the agreement, they can go to court, which could potentially lead to a forced sale of the area. Mitchell said that over the past few decades it has become more common for courts to rule in favor of forced sales rather than opting for the physical division of the property.

Many developers, he continued, use this law to their advantage by purchasing a distant family member’s fractional interest in the property so the developer can go to court and force all the other relatives to sell. It’s an issue that is not restricted to any one racial or ethnic group, he said, but African Americans and Latinos are disproportionately impacted by the abuse of this law.

Before Mitchell’s interviews with property owners that revealed this phenomenon, abuses mostly flew under the radar, since families who are impacted rarely have legal representation to fight the issue. Mitchell said colleagues told him that while the situation was unfortunate, it wasn’t something that could be changed. Even so, Mitchell continued to write articles and look for solutions to the issue, thinking that when he retired he could have time to make more changes.