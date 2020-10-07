Texas A&M Law School professor selected for ‘genius grant’

Thomas W. Mitchell has spent his career helping disadvantaged people maintain ownership of their property and real estate wealth — efforts that earned him the title of 2020 fellow of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.
The Texas A&M Law School professor is one of 21 fellows to be announced Tuesday. The “genius grant,” as it is sometimes called, comes with $625,000 for recipients to use as they see fit.
Mitchell, 55, is co-director of the Program in Real Estate and Community Development Law. He graduated from Amherst College, Howard University School of Law and the University of Wisconsin Law School. He spent 16 years moving up through the ranks at the University of Wisconsin before moving into his current positions in Fort Worth in 2016.
All fellows are nominated anonymously and considered by an anonymous selection committee. When he first heard that he earned the title, Mitchell said he was stunned.
“I was just overcome with emotion,” he said, “and then kind of reflective in terms of my work in this area. We’ve come a long way, and this is kind of validation of that.”
The property law scholar’s work centers around preventing people with insecure property rights from having partition law used against them in a way that makes them lose their land.
He said that when families don’t make wills or estate plans but continue to transfer properties for generations, it makes their land vulnerable. In this situation, if one person who owns even a small share of the space wants to leave the agreement, they can go to court, which could potentially lead to a forced sale of the area. Mitchell said that over the past few decades it has become more common for courts to rule in favor of forced sales rather than opting for the physical division of the property.
Support Local Journalism
Many developers, he continued, use this law to their advantage by purchasing a distant family member’s fractional interest in the property so the developer can go to court and force all the other relatives to sell. It’s an issue that is not restricted to any one racial or ethnic group, he said, but African Americans and Latinos are disproportionately impacted by the abuse of this law.
Before Mitchell’s interviews with property owners that revealed this phenomenon, abuses mostly flew under the radar, since families who are impacted rarely have legal representation to fight the issue. Mitchell said colleagues told him that while the situation was unfortunate, it wasn’t something that could be changed. Even so, Mitchell continued to write articles and look for solutions to the issue, thinking that when he retired he could have time to make more changes.
But in 2001, The Associated Press published a three-part series, which Mitchell was part of, detailing Black land loss in Southern states. He said the story brought more attention to this issue, moving the timeline on change up by decades.
Since then, Mitchell was the principal drafter of the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act that improves families’ ability to maintain ownership of their properties and maintain real estate wealth. He said it essentially stabilizes families’ ownership by reforming partition law.
It has been enacted in 17 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands since 2011. Texas enacted it in 2017.
Additionally, the 2018 Farm Bill includes some sections that reference the Uniform Partition act, and gives states that have not enacted it into law incentives to do so.
He’s still considering what to do with the $625,000 that he has been awarded, but thinks that it may go toward building up a center that can focus on property challenges of disadvantaged communities.
“I’ve always tried to think ambitiously,” Mitchell said. “I’ve never accepted the fact that there are injustices in our society that somehow have to be permanent.”
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!