Texas A&M Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah with annual menorah lighting

Anyone who walks through Rudder Plaza on the Texas A&M campus will see a 13-foot-tall menorah that represents the Jewish community’s celebration of Hanukkah, religious freedom on campus and a broader message of finding and being light in darkness.
“The celebration is twofold,” said Manya Lazaroff, co-director of the Rohr Chabad Jewish Student Center at Texas A&M — host of the annual event — Monday, the second night of Hanukkah.
“Number one, the victory over an aggressive oppressor that doesn’t allow you to live your story and your truth, and the second message is really that light will always triumph over dark.”
Historically and culturally, the Festival of Lights commemorates the Maccabees’ victory over the Syrian Greeks to reclaim and rededicate the Holy Temple, she explained. The Greeks had desecrated the temple and left one cruse, or flask, of sacred oil that was enough to last one night; however, the oil continued to burn for the eight days needed for new oil to be prepared.
The message of finding and being the light in darkness is one that resonates and applies to anyone, whether they celebrate Hanukkah — also spelled Chanukah — or not.
“What we always have to remember is when we look at the world, and we see darkness, darkness is really just the absence of light. So there’s a Hasidic saying that you don’t beat darkness with a stick; you bring in light and you vanquish it. So the idea is that every single one of us has light within. …
“The world has no shortage of darkness, but each and every one of us has that little inner flame, that inner light, and if each of us step up and shine bright, then we can get rid of the darkness.”
That message, she said, has led to the menorah becoming a universal symbol of light, peace and unity. Lazaroff’s husband, Rabbi Yossi Lazaroff, said it also stands as a symbol of religious freedom for everyone, not just Jews.
The 13-foot menorah, which measures two feet taller than the one at The University of Texas and stands four feet taller with help from the stage, will be in Rudder Plaza through the end of Hanukkah on Dec. 6. The menorah has been used by Lazaroff and her husband since they moved to College Station in 2007.
In addition to lighting the menorah for the second night of Hanukkah, the event also included games, crafts and food for guests to enjoy and celebrate the holiday.
Rabbi Yossi Lazaroff said the menorah and annual lighting gives Texas A&M’s small Jewish population a sense of pride to be able to celebrate.
The ceremony does not always happen on a grand scale in the center of campus due to the timing of Hanukkah in the lunar Jewish calendar. He said the ceremony sometimes has to take place on a smaller scale at the Chabad Jewish Student Center at 201 Live Oak Street because the holiday falls after the end of the semester when the campus is closed for the winter break.
Manya Lazaroff said a student told her this week how proud it made her feel to be able to share her holiday and culture with her friends and fellow students. She called it an honor and a privilege to help educate students about Jewish holidays and culture through hands-on experiences and also provide a place for students.
Eric Stevelman, president of the Chabad student board, called it an honor to get to climb the ladder and light the two candles to signify the second night of the holiday.
“This is huge,” he said about the event, which he was last able to attend as a freshman. “There’s not many Jewish students here, so the fact that we’re able to do this is amazing.”
Sophie Friedman, president of the Texas A&M Hillel student board, said she enjoys seeing the entire Jewish community on campus be able to come together.
Fellow student board member Logan Rosenberg said the celebration allows her to see familiar faces and also meet new people.
“It’s nice to meet new people, but it’s people that you do still have some sort of connection with through your culture,” she said. “It’s very nice. It’s been a fun night out here.”