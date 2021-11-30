Texas A&M Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah with annual menorah lighting

“The world has no shortage of darkness, but each and every one of us has that little inner flame, that inner light, and if each of us step up and shine bright, then we can get rid of the darkness.”

That message, she said, has led to the menorah becoming a universal symbol of light, peace and unity. Lazaroff’s husband, Rabbi Yossi Lazaroff, said it also stands as a symbol of religious freedom for everyone, not just Jews.

The 13-foot menorah, which measures two feet taller than the one at The University of Texas and stands four feet taller with help from the stage, will be in Rudder Plaza through the end of Hanukkah on Dec. 6. The menorah has been used by Lazaroff and her husband since they moved to College Station in 2007.

In addition to lighting the menorah for the second night of Hanukkah, the event also included games, crafts and food for guests to enjoy and celebrate the holiday.

Rabbi Yossi Lazaroff said the menorah and annual lighting gives Texas A&M’s small Jewish population a sense of pride to be able to celebrate.