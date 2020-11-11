Texas A&M issues all clear after Code Maroon urged shelter in place

UPDATE: TEXAS A&M University has issued an all-clear after the subject of a police search was arrested Wednesday.

People were urged to continue to avoid the area around Rangeland Science, but the university's update said normal activities could resume.

Texas A&M University issued a campuswide alert on Wednesday after a woman reported being sexually assaulted.

The alert said police were searching near Nuclear Science Road and Rangeland Science for a college-aged black man in a black shirt who may have been driving a red two-door Mitsubishi Eclipse.

People in the area were asked to shelter in place until further notice.

Officials said officers responded to the parking lot of the Collaborative Learning Center on Hensel Street around 4 a.m. for a disturbance call. Responding officers saw a man putting a woman in her vehicle. She was later located in Bryan, university officials said in a posting on a University Police Department website.