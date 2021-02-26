 Skip to main content
Texas A&M identifies two more COVID-19 clusters on campus
Texas A&M identifies two more COVID-19 clusters on campus

Texas A&M campus

Students walk in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus in College Station on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

 Michael Miller/The Eagle

Two new COVID-19 clusters at Texas A&M University were reported this week. 

A cluster for Corps of Cadets Squadron-12 in Dorm 9 was reported Wednesday, according to the school’s Clery Act COVID-19 disclosure page, and all of Dorm 9 was reported Thursday. 

These two reports bring the school’s total COVID-19 clusters to nine. 

A&M reported clusters and initiated chapter-wide quarantines for sororities Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma on Aug. 20. On Sept. 2, officials announced Corps Squadron 17 would quarantine as the result of a cluster. On Sept. 30, A&M reported a cluster within Corps Squadron 4. Clusters within the Aggie Band and Emergency Medical Services were reported Nov. 9.

To view the reported clusters, click here.

