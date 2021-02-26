Texas A&M identifies two more COVID-19 clusters on campus

Two new COVID-19 clusters at Texas A&M University were reported this week.

A cluster for Corps of Cadets Squadron-12 in Dorm 9 was reported Wednesday, according to the school’s Clery Act COVID-19 disclosure page, and all of Dorm 9 was reported Thursday.

These two reports bring the school’s total COVID-19 clusters to nine.

A&M reported clusters and initiated chapter-wide quarantines for sororities Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma on Aug. 20. On Sept. 2, officials announced Corps Squadron 17 would quarantine as the result of a cluster. On Sept. 30, A&M reported a cluster within Corps Squadron 4. Clusters within the Aggie Band and Emergency Medical Services were reported Nov. 9.

