Kathleen McElroy has been hired as director of Texas A&M University’s new journalism program.

McElroy was most recently a professor in the University of Texas at Austin’s School of Journalism and Media. She was director of Texas’ School of Journalism from 2018 to 2022.

After graduating from Texas A&M in 1981 with a bachelor’s in broadcast journalism, McElroy was hired at The Eagle and worked in news, sports and features. She later worked at the Huntsville Item, the Austin American-Statesman, Newsday and The National.

In 1991, McElroy was hired at The New York Times and worked there as an editor in various positions for 20 years. In 2011, McElroy began her doctorate at Texas and graduated in 2014. She also holds a masters of arts from New York University.

In 2007, McElroy was selected to the Texas A&M Former Journalism Students Association’s Hall of Honor.

A journalism major was approved by A&M’s Board of Regents in February and will be offered as a bachelor of arts or a bachelor of science degree. A&M President M. Katherine Banks said in her state of the university address last September that the first students in the new journalism program will start in fall 2023 and the program will be housed in the College of Arts and Sciences.

For 55 years, A&M had a journalism department and degree before it was discontinued in 2004. A&M has continued to offer journalism education in indirect paths as a minor and later as a degree in university studies.