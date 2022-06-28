Texas A&M helps Robb Elementary students in Uvalde

Texas A&M former students and others are providing funds and donations through the university’s School of Education and Human Development for students at Robb Elementary in Uvalde to attend Aggie STEM Camps this summer.

Ten students from Uvalde CISD will have the chance to attend Aggie STEM Residential Camp. Jeff Blanton, A&M Class of 1982 and President of Britt Rice Electric in College Station, and other sponsors are covering camp costs for students. C&J Barbeque will provide meals.

A&M former students Todd and Stephanie Routh have plans to donate for students to attend Aggie STEM Day Camp and cover costs for students’ families to stay nearby during the duration of the camp.

“This combined effort exemplifies the Aggie spirit of stepping up to help others in their time of need,” Michael de Miranda, dean of A&M’s school of education and human development, said in a release. “We hope to provide a bright light in a moment of darkness for these students and their families.”

A shooting May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde claimed the lives of 21 people, including 19 children.