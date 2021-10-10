Texas A&M Health Hub opens in Bryan

Texas A&M University’s Health Science Center has opened the Texas A&M Health Hub in Bryan. The Health Hub is designed to provide health care for patients of all ages at one location.
The Health Hub is providing services such as family care, psychiatry, heart care, telebehavioral care, urgent care, women's health and pharmacy medication management.
One of the largest concerns for Brazos Valley residents was the lack of medical specialties and transportation accessing medical care, according to a release and the 2019 Brazos Valley Regional Health Status Assessment conducted by the Texas A&M School of Public Health Center for Community Health Development.
“Physical and mental health go hand-in-hand and having a facility that can treat both continues our mission of providing quality health care for the Brazos Valley community,” said Jon Mogford, chief operating officer and senior vice president of Texas A&M Health, in a release. “Texas A&M Health remains focused on ways to discover and create innovative care solutions. We are very proud to bring this health care model to the area.”
“This model allows us to easily expand our services and replicate the Health Hub in other locations across the Brazos Valley and the state,” Les Jebson, executive director of clinical strategy at Texas A&M Health, said in a news release. “As we continue to grow our clinical operations, we wanted to create an environment that not only provides the best care but can grow to continue to meet the needs of the community.”
The Health Hub is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about the Health Hub and its services or to make an appointment, visit www.health.tamu.edu/care.