Texas A&M Health Hub opens in Bryan

Texas A&M University’s Health Science Center has opened the Texas A&M Health Hub in Bryan. The Health Hub is designed to provide health care for patients of all ages at one location.

The Health Hub is providing services such as family care, psychiatry, heart care, telebehavioral care, urgent care, women's health and pharmacy medication management.

One of the largest concerns for Brazos Valley residents was the lack of medical specialties and transportation accessing medical care, according to a release and the 2019 Brazos Valley Regional Health Status Assessment conducted by the Texas A&M School of Public Health Center for Community Health Development.

“Physical and mental health go hand-in-hand and having a facility that can treat both continues our mission of providing quality health care for the Brazos Valley community,” said Jon Mogford, chief operating officer and senior vice president of Texas A&M Health, in a release. “Texas A&M Health remains focused on ways to discover and create innovative care solutions. We are very proud to bring this health care model to the area.”