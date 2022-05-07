Texas A&M graduations begin today, continue throughout May

Today marks the start of 15 in-person Texas A&M graduation ceremonies that will continue through May 28.

In total, the university will award 11,203 degrees to undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students in College Station, North Texas, Qatar and Galveston.

Master’s and undergraduate graduations will take place at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Reed Arena on May 12, 13 and 14. The May 13 graduation at 10 a.m. also will include the military commissioning ceremony.

Texas A&M University at Galveston will hold two graduations, at 6 p.m. May 13 and at 9 a.m. May 14.

The three ceremonies scheduled for today are the doctoral commencement and hooding ceremony in College Station, the School of Law in Mansfield and the university’s Qatar campus.

Graduates of the Colleges of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences will cross the stage May 11 in College Station with the College of Pharmacy and the College of Medicine graduations set for May 21. The final graduation is the College of Dentistry, set for May 28 in Dallas.