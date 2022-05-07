 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M graduations begin today, continue throughout May

  • 0

Today marks the start of 15 in-person Texas A&M graduation ceremonies that will continue through May 28.

In total, the university will award 11,203 degrees to undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students in College Station, North Texas, Qatar and Galveston.

Master’s and undergraduate graduations will take place at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Reed Arena on May 12, 13 and 14. The May 13 graduation at 10 a.m. also will include the military commissioning ceremony.

Texas A&M University at Galveston will hold two graduations, at 6 p.m. May 13 and at 9 a.m. May 14.

The three ceremonies scheduled for today are the doctoral commencement and hooding ceremony in College Station, the School of Law in Mansfield and the university’s Qatar campus.

Graduates of the Colleges of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences will cross the stage May 11 in College Station with the College of Pharmacy and the College of Medicine graduations set for May 21. The final graduation is the College of Dentistry, set for May 28 in Dallas.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jailed Indiana GOP candidate, charged with killing wife, wins primary election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert