Miss DeWitt County Madison Matlock from Lamesa was named the first runner-up in Saturday's 2023 Miss Texas competition.

Matlock graduated from Texas A&M University in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in ag leadership & development.

According to Matlock’s Miss Texas info page, she began her Miss Texas journey in September 2019 after she lost her sorority sister Carly, who was killed by an underage drunk driver.

Matlock said the statistics for drunk driving-related injuries are staggering and that she joined the Miss Texas competition to help spread awareness about one of America’s largest health issues.

Miss Tarrant County Ellie Breaux, a Houston native and a graduate of North Texas University, was declared the winner among a field of 57 competitors.