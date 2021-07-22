Texas A&M grad's animation studio revives 'He-Man'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s not common for a domestic, U.S.-based animation studio to be doing as much action as Powerhouse,” Graeber said. “And if it weren’t for having to do video game work to try to survive, because the 2D animation business has changed a lot over the years ... we probably wouldn’t be able to do a lot of the type of shows that we worked on. It’s created a very unique studio.”

Shane Minshew, Powerhouse’s head of production, said Graeber has been the driving force of the entire studio.

“There’s been many, many times since I’ve been here where he has essentially put the studio on his back and through sheer force or will found ways to survive in an industry and a climate that was ever-changing,” Minshew said.

“Masters of the Universe” is a high-profile project given the long history of the muscle-bound hero He-Man, villain Skeletor and a host of other colorful characters. It began as a series of action figures made by Mattel in 1982, which grew in popularity so quickly that sales reportedly cleared $400 million in 1986. The toy line was developed into a popular animated television series by Filmation that aired from 1983 to 1985.