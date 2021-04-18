Texas A&M Foundation honors Walter Haisler Jr. with Partner in Philanthropy Award

As a recipient of the Partner in Philanthropy Award, Haisler will receive $10,000. The funds are permitted to go toward research and teaching or an area of his choice.

“My hope for the department and Texas A&M is twofold,” Haisler said in the release. “First, that both quality instruction and research contributions continue to increase in stature while maintaining the special Aggie Spirit that makes Texas A&M so unique; and second, that my giving encourages aerospace engineering faculty and former students to consider making gifts that have long-standing impact for this department and help make it the best in the nation.”