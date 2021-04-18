Texas A&M Foundation honors Walter Haisler Jr. with Partner in Philanthropy Award

On Monday, the Texas A&M Foundation selected Walter Haisler Jr. as a recipient of its 2020 Partner in Philanthropy Award.
The Partner in Philanthropy Award was created in 2016 to recognize Aggie faculty and staff “who demonstrate dedicated and lasting participation, commitment and creative leadership to philanthropy” and the university, according to a press release.
Foundation Gift Planning Officer Kevin Westerman nominated Haisler for the award.
“Dr. Haisler exemplifies excellence, loyalty and selfless service through his many years of dedicated service to Texas A&M,” Westerman said in the release. “Even in retirement, he continues to give of his time, energy and resources to advance the aerospace engineering department.”
Haisler ran A&M’s aerospace department for 12 years. The release states that in that time, he launched the 1985 initiative to construct the Harvey R. “Bum” Bright Building so that there was an environment well equipped for the department’s research. He also added a dozen faculty “with particular emphasis on space-related research.”
Haisler and his wife, Delores, made a scholarship endowment for aerospace engineering students in addition to committing to a gift in their estate that can fund a chair for future department heads of aerospace engineering, the release states.
As a recipient of the Partner in Philanthropy Award, Haisler will receive $10,000. The funds are permitted to go toward research and teaching or an area of his choice.
According to the press release, Haisler is dedicating the money he earned to support fellowships for aerospace engineering graduate students.
“My hope for the department and Texas A&M is twofold,” Haisler said in the release. “First, that both quality instruction and research contributions continue to increase in stature while maintaining the special Aggie Spirit that makes Texas A&M so unique; and second, that my giving encourages aerospace engineering faculty and former students to consider making gifts that have long-standing impact for this department and help make it the best in the nation.”