The Texas A&M football team didn’t hold a spring practice on Friday.

Instead, the Aggies loaded up on buses and went to Twin City Mission in Bryan for a service project at the local homeless shelter as part of The Big Event, which will take place on Saturday.

“I think it’s very eye-opening for some of them,” A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I don’t think sometimes they realize the impact they do have on folks and when people see them and recognize them from TV and how good it makes people feel. And then coming to give, there’s relationships built. This isn’t just a one-day thing. A lot of times there’s friendships and things built and they interact with those folks year-round or for the rest of their lives.”

Players were divided into seven groups based on their on-field position and completed an assortment of tasks around Twin City Mission’s facility known as the Doug Weedon Shelter for Hope.

Quarterbacks and special teams players picked up trash around the grounds. Tight ends were in the library removing unused books and shelves. Offensive linemen cleaned the cafeteria’s kitchen while defensive linemen cleaned interior walls, doors and windows. Defensive backs were tasked with washing all exterior windows. Linebackers and running backs pulled weeds and spread mulch in flower beds in front of the building. Wide receivers cleaned and organized the conference room.

Fifth-year offensive lineman Layden Robinson, who was named to the 2023 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, said the event is not just a team-bonding event, but a way for players to reciprocate love and appreciation to community members. He noted the service project made him think of memories serving plates of food with his grandmother as a child.

“There’s no better feeling than this,” Robinson said. “We’re out here together as one unit, as one big family, just helping other families and that’s the biggest thing. God put us here to do this and it’s just expand on our role even more and help the community. … You see laughs, you see smiles and that’s what it’s all about.”

There are between 70-80 people currently staying at Twin City Mission, according to Lindsey Smart, who serves as Twin City Mission’s director of special events and volunteer operations. The A&M football team has participated in service projects at Twin City Mission for over a decade, according to a team spokesperson. Smart said that means there is a legitimate partnership between Twin City Mission and the A&M football team that extends beyond Friday.

“It means that they come and help on Easter. It means they come and help at our resale stores. It means they are contacting me throughout the entire year to help," Smart said. "We love them and hopefully they love us. I feel like when they keep coming back it tells us that.”

While having the entire Aggie football team helps get so much done in a short period of time, Smart said it also provides hope for Twin City Mission’s clients.

“When they load the buses, there will be chatter all over this place for a week about how exciting it was, and guess who I got to talk to, and I’m going to watch them this fall,” Smart said. “I don’t have a specific story, but I can tell you hope goes beyond today and there will be chatter for weeks about today.”