Texas A&M football shakes off early rust to down Sam Houston 31-0

The Texas A&M football team had to weather the storm of a slow start to the season, and an actual storm, to eventually knock off Sam Houston 31-0 at Kyle Field on Saturday.

Haynes King, making his first start since A&M’s second game last year, completed 20 of 31 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.

It bettered his mark of 292 yards and two touchdowns last season in the Aggies’ 41-10 season-opening win against Kent State last year. King has thrown six interceptions in seven appearances as an Aggie.

King’s prime target was Ainias Smith, who collected 164 yards on six catches, including two touchdowns.

Aggie running back Devon Achane was stymied through most of the first half, rushing for eight yards on eight carries. He would finish the day with 41 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown, averaging 2.4 yards per carry.

A&M opened the scoring with a 66-yard touchdown pass to a streaking Yulkeith Brown with just under four minutes left in the first quarter. King’s second touchdown of the game was also a 60-plus yarder when he connected with Smith over the middle on a 63-yard scoring play to give the Aggies a 17-0 halftime lead.

Kicker Caden Davis made a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter, after missing a 52-yarder in the first quarter.

After a two hour, 54 minute weather delay that started during halftime, the Aggies took the field with a fresh start on offense. Achane capped off a 12-play, 71-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:52 to go in the third quarter.

The Aggies continued its second-half offensive momentum in the fourth, as King found a wide-open Smith on the right side numbers for a 43-yard score with 11:10 in the fourth quarter, the final score of the game.

Four Aggie defenders finished the game with a team-high five tackles: defensive end Fadil Diggs, safety Jardin Gilbert, linebacker Chris Russell and safety Demani Richardson. Gilbert also made his first career interception in the game.