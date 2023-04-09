Around 10 Texas A&M football players spent part of their Easter serving brunch for the clients at Twin City Mission in Bryan on Sunday morning.

During the voluntary appearance, players served chicken and waffles with sides and orange juice at the local homeless shelter, like sixth-year tight end Max Wright.

“I think this is kind of what Easter is and represents, being able to have community with people and impact some people in whatever way we can,” said Wright, a team captain last year. “Some of these people are just fallen on hard times and being here to try and bring a light into some of their lives is really important and it’s huge for us as athletes to make an effort to give back to the community.”

Other players, like fourth-year offensive lineman Akinola Ogunbiyi, sat with Twin City Mission clients at tables in the cafeteria and had a chance to converse with them while sharing a meal. Ogunbiyi said he also came to Twin City Mission for Easter last year and enjoyed hearing the clients’ life stories.

“Everybody who’s out here really wanted to help and really wanted to come into the community and make a difference,” Ogunbiyi said. “It’s Easter, so it’s a great day. He is risen. It’s a great day to be here and help the community, just be bigger than yourself.”

A few players that volunteered on Sunday are from out-of-state, such as fourth-year defensive lineman Fadil Diggs. He said he volunteers back in his hometown of East Camden, New Jersey and being out at Twin City Mission on Sunday made him feel closer to home.

Diggs said Easter is a big deal in his family. Like Ogunbiyi, Diggs sat and talked with clients during brunch. He and Ogunbiyi then went outside and hid Easter eggs in a field for an egg hunt.

“This is my second home, so I’m going to treat it like I treat my first home,” Diggs said.

A&M football players have partnered to volunteer at Twin City Mission for years. About two weeks ago, the entire team bussed over for a service project as part of The Big Event in place of a spring practice. Wright said Sunday’s volunteering on Easter meant everything to him on the faith-based holiday.

“I’m a believer, I’m a Christian, so this is the day that Jesus rose from the dead, the crucifixion and the resurrection,” Wright said. “I think that it’s a good reminder of remembering where you come from, remembering your morals, remember to help people around you and be with the people you care about and create fellowship around you.”