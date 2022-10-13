Texas A&M football players, athletics staff evacuated from Kyle Field after bomb threat

Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex, housing Texas A&M’s football operations, were evacuated at approximately 1:25 p.m. Thursday due to a bomb threat, according to the Texas A&M University Police Department. The facility was given the all clear at 3:49 p.m., per a tweet from Code Maroon, and alarms within the stadium were silenced two minutes later.

UPD Sgt. Josh Deleon declined to comment on the means by which the threat was received, saying only that it was anonymous.

No other buildings around the Kyle Field complex, including the Memorial Student Center, were evacuated, according to Deleon.

“As a precaution, the stadium and the Bright building complex have been evacuated,” Deleon said. “University Police are continuing to search the facilities and everyone has been asked to avoid the area until additional information is passed out.”

Joining the UPD in investigative efforts were the College Station Bomb Unit, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and three University Police K-9s that specialize in explosive detection, according to UPD.

Football players and staff filed out of the building and waited in a field across from the complex parking lot for approximately an hour while emergency alarms continuously rang out from Kyle Field’s cavernous concourses. Head coach Jimbo Fisher, who pulled up to the complex as the evacuation began, sat in his truck and conversed with members of his coaching staff throughout the waiting period.

Most of those who evacuated offices and football facilities said they were unaware of any threat of danger until the Code Maroon alert went out via social media and text message. The evacuation was calm and most people looked for a shady spot in the low-90s heat.

The Aggies were scheduled to have their final practice of the week at 2:30 p.m., an hour after the evacuation alert went out on the Code Maroon alert system and alarms began to ring out of the 102,000-person stadium. After an hour of waiting, practice was canceled and players were sent on their way for a pre-planned weekend break during the Aggies’ open week of the season.

“Normal activities have changed and those schedules have been adjusted,” Deleon said. “Everybody is aware and has been accommodating, so we do appreciate the support from the A&M community.”

Meanwhile, other Kyle Field employees took shelter from the sun in the shade of Aggie Park across the street from Kyle Field.

Police cars rolled out of Kyle Field’s parking lot and employees began to filter back into the buildings minutes before the Code Maroon update.