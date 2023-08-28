Among the sea of people that attended former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel’s Pro Day in 2013 was former President George H.W. Bush.

A couple years later, the Heisman Trophy winner would meet up with the late 41st President at his library and museum on A&M’s west campus. While there, Manziel gave Bush a signed helmet and football.

Those items now sit outside an entire exhibit dedicated to the history of A&M football that opened Monday inside the Bush Library and Museum. The immersive exhibit “A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told… A Century of Aggie Football” was homegrown at the Bush Library and put together in collaboration from several parties across campus. The exhibit is open until April 28, 2024.

“We really wanted to give a deep dive into all of things that makes Texas A&M football what it is today,” said Jay Patton, supervisor and curator for the Bush Library.

The exhibit itself is divided into several sections that gives an overview of A&M’s football history, from its origins in 1894 to today’s Jimbo Fisher era, notable players and coaches, traditions like Reveille and the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band and more. There are over 100 original artifacts – photographs, documents, audio and video materials, trophies, rings, helmets, footballs and more – from almost two dozen lenders across the country.

Items on display in the exhibit include: the 1940 Sugar Bowl trophy, which was awarded for A&M’s last national championship in football; Reveille I’s mascot blanket; Bear Bryant’s coaching jacket; playbooks from Emory Bellard’s wishbone offense and R.C. Slocum’s Wrecking Crew defense; and Heisman Trophies from John David Crow and Manziel.

Interactive displays include highlights from 10 of A&M’s biggest games in school history, such as: the 1922 Dixie Classic where the 12th Man tradition was born; the 1968 Cotton Bowl where Junction Boy Gene Stallings coached the Aggies to a win over Alabama and Bryant; the 1999 Bonfire Game against Texas; Manziel’s win over Alabama in 2012 en route to winning the Heisman; and the Aggies’ 7 OT victory over LSU in 2018. Profiles of 10 standout players and five coaches are also available for viewing.

“It’s the spirit of the place, what makes Aggieland different and what makes Aggieland, Aggieland,” said Amy Raines, the Bush Library and Museum’s communications director. “We have a long tradition of football and whether the Aggies are winning or losing, the 12th Man is always there and is always going to be behind them, so I think that separates us from a lot of other schools. There’s no other student body with our traditions and loyalty.”

This exhibit has been in the works for three years, Patton said. Research began in 2020 and the exhibit was originally supposed to open in late 2021 or early 2022 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the 12th Man tradition, but the pandemic sidelined those plans.

The project never died, though. An outside fabrication company built most of the sets off-site over the last year. Exhibit installation took about a month and was completed last week. The Bush Library partnered with A&M’s athletic department, the A&M Letterman’s Association and the Sanders Corps of Cadets Center to pinpoint and obtain items to put on display. Patton’s team tackled the content creation and design aspects.

“There’s a lot of thought, time and effort that’s gone into this thing,” Raines said.

One person behind the scenes who helped orchestrate efforts to obtain items to display was Alan Cannon, longtime A&M sports information director. Cannon said the team effort to work with the Letterman’s Association, which had items in storage from the Letterman’s Museum, and the Cushing Library archives helped efforts.

One item Cannon noted is displayed is former A&M coach Jackie Sherrill’s Bonfire pot hat he wore while working on the stack in 1982, where Sherrill came up with the idea to create the famous 12th Man Kickoff Team. Cannon said he noticed the care artifacts were given once with the Bush curation team.

“It’s like the Smithsonian, to me,” Cannon said. “That’s the care that they have for these artifacts.”

Cannon and Patton noted how Bush 41 was an avid sports fan and former athlete. He made a number of visits to A&M sporting events, practices and even a Pro Day for one of A&M’s most-celebrated players.

“When he came to Aggieland, he certainly formed great friendships with many folks in the community, especially football coaches,” Patton said of Bush 41. “He and R.C. Slocum had a really long-lasting relationship. … So, he loved visiting football practices, going to games and supporting the community that embraced him.”

With the exhibit completed just ahead of A&M’s 2023 season opener against New Mexico this Saturday at Kyle Field, Bush Library staff believe the exhibit will draw gameday visitors and others throughout the fall.

“We really hope that our visitors take away at least a few pieces of our shared history that they might not have known,” Patton said. “Some of the unsung Aggie heroes are featured in this exhibit and I think it’s really important to highlight their story as well.”