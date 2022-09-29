Texas A&M establishes Global Cyber Research Institute

Texas A&M officials announced last Monday that the university has launched a Global Cyber Research Institute for cybersecurity research and education.

This institute will provide students a place to research and analyze threats to and defenses for the country’s security and economy. The institute will be managed by A&M and the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES), which are also home to the Texas A&M Cybersecurity Center.

“The addition of the Texas A&M Global Cyber Research Institute positions Texas A&M as a hub for cybersecurity research and education,” A&M President M. Katherine Banks said in a statement. “It builds upon the strong base of Texas A&M’s Cybersecurity Center and will help us educate the cybersecurity leaders of the future.”

A total of $10 million in gifts were raised through the Texas A&M Foundation for the institute, led by Ray Rothrock, a 1977 A&M graduate and a Distinguished Alumnus. Rothrock is chairman and CEO of RedSeal, Inc., an enterprise cybersecurity company, and has spent 35 years in venture capitalism and cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity has become more than technology as of late, Rothrock said. He noted a university as large as A&M has a strong infrastructure to do interdisciplinary research in cybersecurity between the likes of its law school and the Bush School, and its departments in engineering and liberal arts.

“I’ve watched it go from a very, very nerdy technical, Ph.D. kind of engineering discipline to a very broad interdisciplinary discipline,” Rothrock said of the field of cybersecurity. “There’s lot of cyber places in the country. The [Department of Homeland Security] actually supports over 200 training facilities, but there’s not many research places where they’re looking at on an interdisciplinary basis and that was the point of this one.”

Research on topics, including government and corporate cyber weaknesses, effective security policy, and approaches of growing and sustaining the country’s infrastructure against security risks will be conducted at the institute.

Planned activities within the institute include training workshops for students and professionals, local and national competitions for students such as hackathons, collaborating with cyber entities through student internships, and student scholarships and fellowships involved with the institute.

“Cybersecurity is a concern for businesses, our economy and our national security that affects both the public and private sector,” Texas A&M Foundation President Tyson Voelkel said in a statement. “Texas A&M is one of the country’s top universities and is uniquely positioned to educate its students in the cybersecurity sphere.”

Cybersecurity is permanent and here to stay, Rothrock said. He noted he hopes students who participate in the institute leave with knowledge that cybersecurity reaches beyond technology in the present age.

“It is like water and electricity in our lives,” he said. “Unfortunately, like water and electricity, we all need it and we all have to spend money on it, and likewise, cybersecurity and business, and also in our own individual lives, we will have to spend part of our wealth on it. In that sense, it’s a tax. It’s a tax on life. It’s a tax on productivity. Given that it’s a tax, we should, like all other precious resources, find out how to do it as efficiently as possible and as well as possible, so that the water stays clear, the air stays clean and the cybersecurity stays cheap.”