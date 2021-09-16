Texas A&M enrolls largest freshman class

This year’s first day of class numbers represent a fall enrollment increase of 2.6% from last year’s official totals, the press release states.

Joseph Pettibon, vice president for enrollment and academic services, said that as more Texans show an interest in an A&M degree the university has been able to meet that demand.

“In some respects the number of students that apply to A&M continues to increase year over year,” Pettibon said. “And as that number has increased, we’ve also been able to continue to provide that opportunity to more students.”

Planned growth of freshmen in the College of Engineering and the Mays Business School accounts for a good portion of this year’s increase.

Pettibon noted that for nearly a decade now the College of Engineering has been aiming to have 25,000 engineering students by the year 2025. He also said that business is one of the majors in the highest demand so officials decided to increase the number of freshmen they were enrolling since the school had the capacity “to teach a slightly larger number of students.”

“We’re not trying to grow enrollment dramatically or anything like that,” Pettibon explained. “But the intent is targeted and planned growth in some areas.”