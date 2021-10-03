Texas A&M engineer devotes career to nuclear deterrence

“He gives the best career advice I have heard,” said Teresa Bailey, who oversees computational physics for the weapons program at Lawrence Livermore. She earned her Ph.D. from Texas A&M in 2008 under Adams’ supervision. “He does it all through asking the right questions. Plus, intellectually, he’s the best of the best.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Adams joined the Texas A&M faculty in 1992 after more than five years as a computational physicist at Lawrence Livermore in California. He is the HTRI endowed professor of nuclear engineering and the director of National Laboratories Mission Support for The Texas A&M University System.

Adams was instrumental in the System and its partners obtaining a federal contract in 2018 to manage and operate the Los Alamos Lab in New Mexico.

L. Diane Hurtado is above Adams on the org chart at the Texas A&M System as the senior associate vice chancellor for National Laboratories and National Security Strategic Initiatives and works closely with him.

“Marv is absolutely brilliant,” Hurtado said. “His knowledge of nuclear weapon systems is unparalleled outside of the government.”

She marvels at his appetite for knowledge beyond his academic field. He is an especially voracious reader on the subject of organizational psychology.