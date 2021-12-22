Texas A&M continues upward enrollment trend while Blinn sees decline

At Texas A&M, the increase is partially a result of planned growth in the College of Engineering and Mays Business School, according to a press release from the university following the first day of classes in August.

“We’re not trying to grow enrollment dramatically or anything like that,” Joseph Pettibon, vice president for enrollment and academic services told The Eagle in September. “But the intent is targeted and planned growth in some areas.”

He said the College of Engineering has been aiming to have 25,000 engineering students by the year 2025, working toward that goal for nearly a decade. He also said that business is one of the majors in the highest demand so officials decided to increase the number of freshmen they were enrolling since the school had the capacity “to teach a slightly larger number of students.”

Pettibon said the university has been able to meet the demand of increased interest across the state in a degree from Texas A&M.

“In some respects the number of students that apply to A&M continues to increase year over year,” Pettibon said. “And as that number has increased, we’ve also been able to continue to provide that opportunity to more students.”

