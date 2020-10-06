Texas A&M community invited to discuss next university president

Texas A&M University students, faculty and staff have the chance to weigh in as the school searches for its next president.

A&M recently launched a nationwide search for the flagship’s president, following Michael K. Young’s announcement to retire.

Throughout this month, representatives from the newly hired search firm Isaacson, Miller will speak with administrative staff to learn more about the school, according to a Tuesday email to students from the Office of the Provost. Additionally, A&M will host video chat forums to get feedback from the campus community about what it should be looking for in the next president in terms of professional experience and personal qualities.

Forums will be recorded and made available to view. According to the system website, the feedback people give will “help inform the work of the search committee as well as the writing of the position profile.”

The faculty session will be on Oct. 6 from 1 to 2 p.m. via Zoom.

The staff session will be on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

The student session will be on Oct. 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. via Zoom.