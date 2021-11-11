Texas A&M commits $50 million to new ‘Patriot scholarship’

Texas A&M is committing $50 million in scholarships that will be awarded to Corps of Cadets members who are ROTC scholarship recipients, the university announced Thursday.
A&M will award $5 million annually for 10 years to cover room and board for the 700-plus students who have ROTC scholarships. Those scholarships currently cover tuition and fees, but not room and board.
ROTC scholarships are awarded nationally to students who are in military ROTC programs. Texas A&M cadets have the opportunity to commission into one of the nation’s five military branches.
The "Patriot" scholarships will go into effect immediately and will retroactively cover room and board for the fall 2021 semester. All cadets on an ROTC scholarship are eligible.
“Not that there was ever any doubt, but the Patriot scholarship proves that Texas A&M is the most military-friendly university in the country,” Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said in a release. “The Texas A&M community always will do whatever it can to support our troops and those preparing to serve our country in the armed forces.”
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks said the new scholarships will help the university "continue to fulfill our core values of leadership and selfless service by investing in young men and women who truly embody what it means to be an Aggie."
In a release, A&M said the Patriot scholarships will support efforts to grow enrollment in the Corps of Cadets to 3,000. There are currently about 2,100 cadets. The release added that A&M produces more officers for the United States armed forces than any other school in the nation outside of the service academies.
“Texas A&M and the Corps of Cadets have a long, proud history of military service,” said Brig. Gen. Joe E. Ramirez Jr., interim vice president for student affairs who previously served as Texas A&M’s commandant of cadets for more than a decade. “Texas A&M’s commitment of these scholarships is a testament to their strong support of that legacy, and the young men and women in our Corps of Cadets and ROTC programs today who will one day become the next generation of military leaders.”