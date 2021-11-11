Texas A&M commits $50 million to new ‘Patriot scholarship’

Texas A&M is committing $50 million in scholarships that will be awarded to Corps of Cadets members who are ROTC scholarship recipients, the university announced Thursday.

A&M will award $5 million annually for 10 years to cover room and board for the 700-plus students who have ROTC scholarships. Those scholarships currently cover tuition and fees, but not room and board.

ROTC scholarships are awarded nationally to students who are in military ROTC programs. Texas A&M cadets have the opportunity to commission into one of the nation’s five military branches.

The "Patriot" scholarships will go into effect immediately and will retroactively cover room and board for the fall 2021 semester. All cadets on an ROTC scholarship are eligible.

“Not that there was ever any doubt, but the Patriot scholarship proves that Texas A&M is the most military-friendly university in the country,” Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said in a release. “The Texas A&M community always will do whatever it can to support our troops and those preparing to serve our country in the armed forces.”