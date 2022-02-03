Texas A&M classes to resume at 10 a.m. Friday

Texas A&M University has announced a delayed start to classes on Friday following a winter storm that rolled into the area early Thursday.

Thursday classes were canceled in advance of the storm that brought freezing rain and temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Officials said in a note to the campus community Thursday afternoon that bus service would begin at 9:15 a.m. and the campus would open at 10 a.m.

University officials said if weather conditions deteriorated overnight, an updated announcement would be made Friday.

Sam Houston State University in Huntsville announced Thursday afternoon that its campus would remain closed Friday, with campus operations resuming on Saturday.

Campuses in the Hearne school district were also planning to remain closed on Friday.