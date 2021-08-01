Texas A&M, Blinn College prepare for school year amid surging COVID cases

Texas A&M University officials are still working to solidify plans for the upcoming school year about how to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hope, Chief Operations Officer Greg Hartman said, is to release guidance in the coming days so parents, students, faculty and staff can know what to expect this fall. It is information that Hartman said may have come sooner if not for the increasing case numbers throughout the state that now have leaders rethinking some of how the year will look.
Even so, Hartman said the goal is to run classes as close to what they used to look like prior to the pandemic as possible, with students in person for their course work. But as with all plans, that could change as the situation fluctuates. In recent interviews, Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks has expressed a strong desire to have a normal school year.
Before his recent move to the COO position, Hartman was the senior vice president and chief operating officer of Texas A&M Health.
There are some things that Hartman is absolutely sure about for the year: COVID-19 tests and vaccines will be readily available and free on campus. Other things like what type of information the university will collect and share regarding case numbers or other similar information on campus is still to be determined.
Cleaning protocols became especially rigorous when students first returned to campus in spring 2020, but given the changing knowledge of how the virus is spread, Hartman said that some of the measures that were taken initially may not be necessary. But work with the heating and air conditioning systems to improve air quality in the buildings and much of the advanced cleaning protocols will remain in place.
The fact that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has gone back to recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask has added another layer to what is being considered by university officials. Hartman said for now, face coverings are encouraged but not mandated, but discussions are ongoing given the rising case numbers.
As the school year approaches, Hartman said people need to be cognizant of what is going on around them regarding infection and hospitalization rates and other similar factors. And while the school encourages people to get vaccinated, he said it is important for those who choose not to get a shot to be tested for the virus.
“It’s obviously not going to be a lockdown or anything like that,” Hartman said. “We’re hoping we’re much closer to a normal semester than the last year was. But everybody has got to be very vigilant. We’re trying to do that here at the administration, and I think everybody has to be vigilant and keep that whole sense of self responsibility about what’s going on. ... We’re in a period right now where it’s hard to know what it’s going to look like in two weeks or two months from now.”
As the situation evolves this year, Hartman said he and other leaders are looking at a variety of factors including case numbers, hospitalizations and ICU capacity, and trends across the state and nation to determine how to move forward.
Blinn College has outlined its protocols for the upcoming semester online, but Richard Bray, the college’s director of communications, media relations and marketing, noted that the guidelines could change as circumstances shift.
“Of course, this remains a fluid situation and we continue to monitor conditions while following state guidelines,” he explained in an email as he shared the “Back With Blinn” page of the school’s website that contains plans regarding the pandemic.
The website states that Blinn College employees, students and visitors are required to complete a daily self-certification to state if they are exhibiting symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19. The campus community is instructed to stay home if they are not cleared to be on campus due to symptoms or test results.
In addition to traditional classes, Blinn is also offering more 4- and 8-week courses, online and blended classes. Blended classes are ones in which students can be face-to-face on campus while more than half of the content is posted online.
Blinn encourages but does not mandate face masks on campus. Similarly, students are not required to have a COVID-19 vaccine.
Disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer stations are being made available throughout campuses.
For more information, go to blinn.edu/back-with-blinn. Announcements regarding A&M’s response to the pandemic are posted at tamu.edu/coronavirus.