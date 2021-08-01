Texas A&M, Blinn College prepare for school year amid surging COVID cases

Texas A&M University officials are still working to solidify plans for the upcoming school year about how to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hope, Chief Operations Officer Greg Hartman said, is to release guidance in the coming days so parents, students, faculty and staff can know what to expect this fall. It is information that Hartman said may have come sooner if not for the increasing case numbers throughout the state that now have leaders rethinking some of how the year will look.

Even so, Hartman said the goal is to run classes as close to what they used to look like prior to the pandemic as possible, with students in person for their course work. But as with all plans, that could change as the situation fluctuates. In recent interviews, Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks has expressed a strong desire to have a normal school year.

Before his recent move to the COO position, Hartman was the senior vice president and chief operating officer of Texas A&M Health.

There are some things that Hartman is absolutely sure about for the year: COVID-19 tests and vaccines will be readily available and free on campus. Other things like what type of information the university will collect and share regarding case numbers or other similar information on campus is still to be determined.