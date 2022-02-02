Texas A&M, Blinn College cancel Thursday classes

Texas A&M University and Blinn College campuses will be closed Thursday because of weather.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Brazos County and other parts of the Brazos Valley from 6 a.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday, with freezing rain expected.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Texas A&M University official said a decision about Friday classes would be announced Thursday afternoon. Campus employees were expected to work remotely on Thursday.

All campus activities for Blinn were canceled. Texas A&M buses would not run, but campus dining facilities will be open.

Student housing and food service at the Blinn College Brenham campus will remain open.

Texas A&M's campus was expected to be open over the weekend and classes and activities were set to resume on Monday, a campus official said.