Texas A&M bans use of TikTok on university-owned devices

Texas A&M technology services sent an email to all university employees on Monday that announced a ban on usage of the app TikTok on all university-owned devices.

This ban includes cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktops and other internet-connected devices, according to a Dec. 15 email to A&M employees from Greg Hartman, A&M’s senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Monday’s announcement said A&M employees should take four immediate steps, including: remove the TikTok app and stop using TikTok on university-owned devices; cease posting to TikTok on university accounts; refrain from downloading TikTok to a university-owned device; and remove all links to TikTok from university web pages.

A&M officials said the university’s technology services department also will implement additional blockage and removal solutions to further ensure compliance.

This ban stems from Gov. Greg Abbott’s order issued on Dec. 7 that banned all state agencies from using the social media platform on state networks and state-issued devices. Abbott issued the ban due to “the threat of the Chinese Communist Party gaining access to critical U.S. information and infrastructure.”

