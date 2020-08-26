Texas A&M bans use of chalk as form of messaging on campus

Texas A&M University has changed its policy related to signage — chalking is now prohibited as a form of messaging on campus surfaces.
The school previously defined chalking as using a substance that is washable by rain or water to write or draw on surfaces including sidewalks. The update forbids any type of chalking, despite the type that is used and “regardless of message content or viewpoint.”
The update, according to a release on Texas A&M Today, is prompted in part by advances in social media and other technology. The statement says that “the need for chalking as a communications channel in 2020 is no longer as important for message distribution.”
Additionally, the release states, there have been issues related to the removal of chalk since forms of nonsoluble forms of chalk including aerosol spray are “increasingly being used” in violation with the previous policy.
The use of railroad chalk, the release says as an example, requires power washing to remove it and could cost up to $100 per incident with the cost of equipment and labor.
“Monitoring the use of different types of chalk is labor and time intensive and cost prohibitive,” the release reads. “During COVID-19 especially, the need to avoid diverting personnel from priority cleaning of classrooms and buildings is critical.”
The update comes at a time when several chalk messages were displayed around campus sidewalks with messages against Lawrence Sullivan Ross, who was an A&M president, Texas governor and Confederate general, and has a statue in his image standing on campus.
The new policy is effective immediately, and anyone found in violation will be directed to stop and told about the new requirement. The release says that chalkings will be removed and that anyone refusing to cease “will be subject to appropriate disciplinary action.”
