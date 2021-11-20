Texas A&M AVP of safety, security Chris Meyer set to retire soon

“We had tens of thousands of football fans coming to campus and it was always a big event,” Meyer said. “We began working hand-in-hand with them to better manage and be prepared for when things might not go well with a big event on campus. And, obviously, the biggest events have typically been football games.”

The last game Meyer worked in the command center was A&M’s upset win over Alabama on Oct. 9. He left with smiles, but not before having a degree of stress with fans storming the field.

“It was a big one to go out on,” Meyer said. “We’re all fans, in the end, as well as public servants. It certainly is nice when you get to work hard, but also appreciate the outcome.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monica Martinez, A&M’s Emergency Management Coordinator who has directly reported to Meyer for the last 14 years, said Meyer’s role is critical and serves as a liaison between operations and administration to guide responses.