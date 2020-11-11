Texas A&M at the ready to help veterans navigate college life

“I think we’re all proud to serve them,” Falks said. “They’ve served our country and in turn we’re proud to serve them.”

The Military Admissions team aims to provide transitional support and academic counseling to prospective student veterans and military members so that people can become competitive applicants. Falks said it is an important piece of the puzzle and difficult at times when working with some prospective students who are overseas.

The Veteran Resource and Support Center is set up to help people get connected with other resources on campus, Falks said, with academic support, advising and anything in between. Falks said that this sometimes means helping veterans transition back into civilian life, applying for vocation programs and looking for career opportunities as graduation approaches.

The three offices essentially work in tandem, Falks said, to help veterans and their dependents.

“We do collaborate immensely and work together to help hopefully make it seamless for veterans so that they can get what they need to get done,” she said.

Falks said that A&M is a military-friendly institution that provides a welcoming environment for veterans.