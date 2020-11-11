Texas A&M at the ready to help veterans navigate college life

Ensuring that student veterans and their dependents receive the benefits they earned is the main goal for officials in the Veteran Services Office of Texas A&M University.
The VSO has been housed within the Scholarships and Financial Aid office for more than 25 years.
The office is one of three key parts of the university working to assist veterans; the others are the Don & Ellie Knauss Veteran Resource and Support Center, which is also over the Military Admissions Office. Together, the entities do all they can to support military-affiliated students as they navigate college life.
The Veterans Services Office certified 998 veterans for their earned benefits, and 2,899 dependents of veterans for earned benefits for the academic year 2020, Assistant Vice President of Scholarships & Financial Aid Delisa Falks said. There are 1,239 enrolled veterans at A&M.
VSO aims to ensure that veterans and their dependents receive and maximize the benefits they are entitled to, she said.
“I think the real pleasure is that these men and women, that are veterans, have served our country, and they’re here to get their education and we can be a part of that in supporting them,” she said.
The team working within the VSO is small, Falks said, and many of them have been there for years.
“I think we’re all proud to serve them,” Falks said. “They’ve served our country and in turn we’re proud to serve them.”
The Military Admissions team aims to provide transitional support and academic counseling to prospective student veterans and military members so that people can become competitive applicants. Falks said it is an important piece of the puzzle and difficult at times when working with some prospective students who are overseas.
The Veteran Resource and Support Center is set up to help people get connected with other resources on campus, Falks said, with academic support, advising and anything in between. Falks said that this sometimes means helping veterans transition back into civilian life, applying for vocation programs and looking for career opportunities as graduation approaches.
The three offices essentially work in tandem, Falks said, to help veterans and their dependents.
“We do collaborate immensely and work together to help hopefully make it seamless for veterans so that they can get what they need to get done,” she said.
Falks said that A&M is a military-friendly institution that provides a welcoming environment for veterans.
“We’re all proud to have veterans as part of our student body,” she said. “I think they bring a lot to the university as well. We want to make sure that we support them in any way we can to help them achieve their educational goals.”
To learn more or get connected, visit veterans.tamu.edu.
