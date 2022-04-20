Texas A&M architecture professor, distinguished alumnus Harold Adams dies

Harold Adams, Texas A&M Class of 1961 who was an A&M architecture professor and distinguished alumnus, died April 12 at age 82 after a short illness.

Adams, a Palmer native, graduated from A&M with a Bachelor of Architecture in 1962. He was recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus of A&M in 2011 and joined A&M’s College of Architecture in 2018 as a Professor of Professional Practice. Adams received an honorary doctorate of letters from A&M, endowed four professorships and one scholarship with the College of Architecture, and served as a member of its College Development Advisory Council.

After graduating from A&M, Adams began working on building projects in Washington, D.C, including on Lafayette Square. He worked on several projects for President John F. Kennedy and his family, including an addition to Robert Kennedy’s house in Virginia, renovations of homes at the Kennedy compound in Massachusetts, and discussed possible sites for Kennedy’s Presidential Library and Museum. Adams was the project manager for Kennedy’s gravesite memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.

Adams joined RTKL in 1967 and later became president, CEO and chairman. RTKL’s projects during Adams’ tenure included rebuilding the Pentagon after 9/11; the United States Capitol Visitor Center; the renovation of Bancroft Hall at the U. S. Naval Academy; the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington, D.C.; the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum; and master planning for Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

The American Institute of Architects awarded Adams with two of its highest honors, the Edward C. Kemper Award. He served as chancellor of the College of Fellows in 1997–98. In 2014, he received the College of Fellows’ highest honor, the Leslie N. Boney Spirit of Fellowship Award. Adams was one of the first Americans to hold a first-class Kenchikushi license from Japan’s Ministry of Construction and also belonged to the Royal Institute of British Architects.

A celebration of Adams’ life was held at A&M’s All Faiths Chapel last Saturday. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. April 28 at the Adams Family Farm in Needmore, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers a remembrance is asked to be sent in Adams' name to The Texas A&M Foundation, College of Architecture: Harold Adams Interdisciplinary Program/Professorships.