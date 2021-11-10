Texas A&M announces plans to build campus in downtown Fort Worth

Texas A&M officials are working with leaders in Fort Worth to build a Texas A&M System Research and Innovation Center in downtown Fort Worth.
The downtown research campus would create a collaboration hub between A&M and notable Fort Worth industries. Professional, technical and university courses would be offered by A&M’s School of Law, Tarleton State University, Texas A&M University, the Texas A&M Health Science Center and other alliance members.
The Research and Innovation Center would be built along with a new Education Alliance Building. These two buildings would be built in phases, beginning with the Research and Innovation Center, forming an urban A&M campus that includes a new law school. The A&M System currently owns four blocks of land in downtown Fort Worth.
Plans for the center are to be announced at A&M’s School of Law in Fort Worth this morning. A number of A&M and Fort Worth officials are to be in attendance, including A&M System Chancellor John Sharp, A&M President M. Katherine Banks, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley.
“The A&M System is making a Texas-sized commitment to Fort Worth,” Sharp said in a release. “Welcome to Aggieland North.”
Several A&M System agencies are planned to be involved, including the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas A&M AgriLife Research and the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. Programs in discussion for being offered at the urban campus include emergency response communication, medical technologies, advanced manufacturing, nutrition, biotechnology, medical laboratory science and nursing.
Six Fort Worth employers have shown interest in collaborating in research, including Alcon, AT&T, Bell, Elbit Systems of America, Lockheed Martin and Philips.
Tarleton State University, a member of the A&M System, also would partner with the research center by moving its health-related fields to the urban campus.
According to a release, officials from A&M, the city of Fort Worth, Tarrant County, and Fort Worth Now, a privately-funded group, signed a memorandum outlining plans for the new Fort Worth campus. The memorandum is a non-binding statement of the parties’ intentions and allows for planning to become more detailed in the coming months.
The A&M Board of Regents will have to approve the construction of the buildings. Other parts of the plan will need approval from the Fort Worth City Council and Tarrant County’s Commissioners Court.