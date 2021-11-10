Texas A&M announces plans to build campus in downtown Fort Worth

Texas A&M officials are working with leaders in Fort Worth to build a Texas A&M System Research and Innovation Center in downtown Fort Worth.

The downtown research campus would create a collaboration hub between A&M and notable Fort Worth industries. Professional, technical and university courses would be offered by A&M’s School of Law, Tarleton State University, Texas A&M University, the Texas A&M Health Science Center and other alliance members.

The Research and Innovation Center would be built along with a new Education Alliance Building. These two buildings would be built in phases, beginning with the Research and Innovation Center, forming an urban A&M campus that includes a new law school. The A&M System currently owns four blocks of land in downtown Fort Worth.

Plans for the center are to be announced at A&M’s School of Law in Fort Worth this morning. A number of A&M and Fort Worth officials are to be in attendance, including A&M System Chancellor John Sharp, A&M President M. Katherine Banks, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley.

“The A&M System is making a Texas-sized commitment to Fort Worth,” Sharp said in a release. “Welcome to Aggieland North.”