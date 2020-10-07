Texas A&M announces plans for in-person graduation ceremonies

Texas A&M University announced Wednesday that it will hold 15 in-person commencement ceremonies in December for students graduating at the end of the fall 2020 semester.

Additionally, May 2020 and August 2020 in-person graduation ceremonies, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been scheduled for Feb. 11-13, Feb. 17-19, and March 11-13, and will take place at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M Provost and Executive Vice President Carol A. Fierke announced that the fall 2020 ceremonies for the more than 4,200 students expected to graduate will take place on five days in December in Reed Arena: December 10, 11, 17, 18, and 19. Ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day, Fierke said.

“Every graduate deserves an in-person opportunity to celebrate their achievement,” Fierke said in a letter to the campus community. “I wish to thank our faculty and staff and especially our graduating students and their families for their sacrifices in this extraordinary year.”