Texas A&M announces new class of Hagler Fellows

Texas A&M University's Hagler Institute for Advanced Study announced eight Hagler Fellows for its 2021-22 class, including the 2018 recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physics, on Tuesday.
This class of Hagler Fellows includes scientists, engineers and scholars who are recognized internationally for their achievements.
“Every year for the last decade, the Hagler Institute has enhanced the Texas A&M research community through its exceptional ability to consistently attract the world’s brightest minds to our campus,” Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said in a release. “Combined with the Chancellor’s Research Initiative, the Hagler Institute also persuades many of these National Academy-level researchers to join our own illustrious and permanent faculty.”
The Hagler Fellows will work with A&M faculty, researchers and students in the colleges of agriculture and life sciences, engineering, medicine and science, Texas A&M AgriLife Research and the Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering.
“Congratulations to the Hagler Institute for recruiting an outstanding new class of fellows for its 10th anniversary,” Texas A&M Interim Vice President for Research Jack Baldauf said in a release. “We look forward to the collaboration of these renowned scholars with our own outstanding faculty members, researchers and students.”
The Hagler Institute for Advanced Study was established in 2010 to continue building A&M's academic reputation by attracting scholars across the country and abroad for year-long appointments.
The Hagler Institute's fellows for 2021-22 are:
- Kevin G. Bowcutt, principal senior technical fellow and chief scientist of hypersonics at Boeing Research and Technology. Bowcutt is an expert in hypersonic aerodynamics, propulsion integration and vehicle design and optimization.
- Jacqueline H. Chen, a senior scientist at the Combustion Research Facility at Sandia National Laboratories. Chen is a pioneer in the application of advanced computational methods to understand combustion and chemical reactions relevant to engines.
- Jennifer H. Elisseeff, the Jules Stein Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Elisseeff specializes in engineered biomaterials that can replace, repair or regenerate human tissues.
- Theodore Goodson III, the Richard Barry Bernstein Collegiate Professor of Chemistry and Macromolecular Science and Engineering in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Michigan. Goodson investigates nonlinear optical and energy transfer in organic multi-chromophore systems for particular optical and electronic applications.
- Arthur M. Jaffe, the Landon T. Clay Professor of Mathematics and Theoretical Sciences in the Department of Physics at Harvard University. Jaffe’s major work has been in the realm of understanding quantum theory and the mathematics that it inspires.
- Nancy R. Sottos, the department head and holder of the Maybelle Leland Swanlund Endowed Chair in The Grainger College of Engineering at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Sottos develops polymers and composites capable of self-healing and regeneration, self-reporting and self-protection to improve reliability.
- Donna T. Strickland, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada. Strickland was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics for developing chirped pulse amplification, used in corrective eye surgery, industrial machining and medical imaging.
- Nikolay I. Zheludev, a professor and deputy director of the Zepler Institute at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom. Zheludev is a founding member of the closely interlinked fields of metamaterials and nanophotonics.