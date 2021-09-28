Texas A&M announces new class of Hagler Fellows

Texas A&M University's Hagler Institute for Advanced Study announced eight Hagler Fellows for its 2021-22 class, including the 2018 recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physics, on Tuesday.

This class of Hagler Fellows includes scientists, engineers and scholars who are recognized internationally for their achievements.

“Every year for the last decade, the Hagler Institute has enhanced the Texas A&M research community through its exceptional ability to consistently attract the world’s brightest minds to our campus,” Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said in a release. “Combined with the Chancellor’s Research Initiative, the Hagler Institute also persuades many of these National Academy-level researchers to join our own illustrious and permanent faculty.”

The Hagler Fellows will work with A&M faculty, researchers and students in the colleges of agriculture and life sciences, engineering, medicine and science, Texas A&M AgriLife Research and the Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering.